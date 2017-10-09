Police arrest suspect in August murder

YOUNGSTOWN — Police arrested a man Saturday they believe is responsible for murdering a man found shot in a car in August.

Officers arrested Charles Allen, 24, of Campbell after a foot chase that began at a house on Hartzell Avenue at 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

On Aug. 29, police found Tyreese Lynch, 22, of East Judson Avenue, shot in his car about 12:40 a.m. Paramedics took Lynch to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital where he died about 7:30 a.m.

Detectives believe Lynch was in his car when he was shot, they said at the time.

Lt. Doug Bobovnyik said Allen was secretly indicted by a Mahoning County grand jury weeks ago, and U.S. Marshals have been searching for him since then.

When police arrived Saturday at the house on Hartzell, they saw a man run through the backyard, according to a police report.

Police found him on Midland Avenue, where he attempted to fled again but fell and was taken into custody.

While he repeatedly gave officers a false name, he was identified at the Mahoning County jail.

Officers also found two bags of suspected heroin near the area where they arrested him.

In addition to warrants on murder and illegal possession of firearms. Allen was arrested on charges of possession of heroin, obstructing official business and obstruction of justice.