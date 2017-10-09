JOBS
Open House at Dana


Published: Mon, October 9, 2017 @ 8:45 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

The Dana School of Music at Youngstown State University will host a Fall Open House, beginning at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in the first-floor lobby of Bliss Hall near the University Theatre Box Office.

Students considering attending YSU’s Dana School of Music will have the opportunity to experience a day at Dana by meeting professors and current students; sitting in on vocal and instrumental ensemble rehearsals, student and faculty recitals, and other classes. Audition and admission information will be available as well as scholarship and financial-aid materials.

Students should bring their musical instruments with them as there may be time to participate in a variety of ensemble rehearsals.

