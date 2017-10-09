JOBS
Memorial park honors 3 teens killed in 2012 school shooting


Published: Mon, October 9, 2017 @ 9:24 a.m.

CHARDON, Ohio (AP) — A newly dedicated memorial park honors the three teenagers killed by a fellow student in the February 2012 shooting at Chardon High School in northeastern Ohio.

The News-Herald in nearby Willoughby reports the Chardon Living Memorial Park includes a playground, open-air fitness center and a wooded trail that are meant to reflect character traits of the three slain boys — Demetrius Hewlin, Russell King Jr. and Danny Parmertor.

A large heart sculpture and commemorative benches also are part of the 17-acre park in Chardon, about 25 miles east of Cleveland.

Organizers raised over $400,000 in contributions, grants and in-kind services for the project. It was dedicated Saturday with a crowd that included school representatives and emergency responders.

The shooter, T.J. Lane, is serving life in prison.

