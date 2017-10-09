JOBS
Markets Right Now: US stocks open slightly higher


Published: Mon, October 9, 2017 @ 9:51 a.m.

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are opening higher slightly higher as technology and energy companies inch upward.

Seagate Technology rose 1.2 percent in early trading Monday and Chevron rose 0.5 percent.

General Electric fell 2 percent after the company named a new director to its board and announced the departure of its chief financial officer on Friday.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 1 point at 2,550. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 23 points, or 0.1 percent, to 22,798. The Nasdaq composite edged up 5 points, or 0.1 percent, to 6,595.

