Man found sleeping while clutching suspected heroin

YOUNGSTOWN — Police responding Saturday to an overdose on the South Side found a man sleeping with a bag of suspected heroin clutched in each hand, according to a police report.

A neighbor called police to an overdose on Ferndale Aveue at 7:55 p.m.

In addition to a woman overdosing, police found Duane Witherspoon, 39, of Struthers, sleeping on the couch.

Officers found a medium-sized plastic bag full of heroin in each of Witherspoon’s hands.

They also found a cigarette packaging containing a two bags of suspected heroin, a bag of suspected cocaine, a straw with residue, a bag of marijuana and multiple packets of suspected heroin near Witherspoon.

Police confiscated $550 he had in his pocket.

Witherspoon faces charges of possession of heroin, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The woman who overdosed was transported to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital for treatment.