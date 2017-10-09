Family of black driver shot by white Euclid officer sues over death

CLEVELAND (AP) — The family of an unarmed black driver fatally shot by a white policeman in suburban Cleveland has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit.

They allege in the lawsuit filed today the city of Euclid is responsible for policies and practices that led to 23-year-old Luke Stewart’s death in March.

Euclid police, the police union and the officer, Matthew Rhodes, didn’t immediately respond to calls and emails seeking comment.

Rhodes said he responded to a report of a suspicious car, jumping inside as the just-awakened Stewart tried to drive away. Rhodes said he struggled with Stewart to control the moving vehicle, then shot him because he feared Stewart would crash the car.

Autopsy results showed cocaine and other drugs in Stewart’s system.

A grand jury declined to indict Rhodes.