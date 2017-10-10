Developer Marchionda enters written not-guilty plea; waives arraignment

YOUNGSTOWN — Downtown property developer Dominic Marchionda has entered a written not-guilty plea to the 105 counts in an indictment against him and his affiliated businesses that alleges corruption and other crimes related to three development projects in the city.

That Friday plea means Marchionda, 58, of Poland, won’t appear Tuesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Marchionda waived his arraignment Friday – the same day he was booked at the county jail and released on a $50,000 personal recognizance bond.

A county grand jury indicted Marchionda and five companies he runs Oct. 2 on 105 counts including engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, money laundering, aggravated theft, tampering with records,

telecommunications fraud and receiving stolen property.

