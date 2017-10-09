D. Wade to start for Cavs; J.R. Smith coming off bench

CLEVELAND (AP) — Dwyane Wade signed as a free agent with the Cavaliers without being promised a starting job.

He's got one anyway.

After toying with other lineup combinations, Cavs coach Tyronn Lue said today Wade will start at shooting guard alongside Derrick Rose in Cleveland's remodeled backcourt. Wade recently signed a one-year contract with the Cavs, reuniting with LeBron James in Cleveland after the two superstars spent four seasons together in Miami.

Now they're together again in the starting lineup.

Lue will unveil Cleveland's new lineup – Wade, Rose, James, Jae Crowder and Kevin Love – on Tuesday night in an exhibition against Chicago, Wade's team last season. The 12-time All-Star will replace J.R. Smith, who will come off the bench after starting 112 games over the past two seasons.

Lue said Smith didn't have any problem moving into a new role on Cleveland's second unit, which will also include Tristan Thompson, Kyle Korver and Jeff Green and is liable to undergo numerous modifications throughout the season.

It's a big change for Smith, who has been a major contributor the past three seasons for the defending Eastern Conference champions.