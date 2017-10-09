Court: Inmate fired as law librarian can sue for retaliation

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A federal appeals court has reinstated a lawsuit filed by an inmate who lost his job as a Pennsylvania county jail’s law librarian, allegedly for helping other inmates conduct legal research.

The Altoona-Mirror reports Monday that the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has reinstated Gary Vaughn Jr.’s lawsuit against Cambria County prison officials and the judge who ordered him removed last year.

Vaughn ran a pawn shop called Gary’s Steals and Deals and was sentenced earlier this year to federal prison for selling stolen good through the Portage business.

He was in the Cambria County lockup awaiting his federal court date when he was removed as the county jail’s law librarian because he didn’t have a law license. His lawsuit contends “no other inmate law librarian ever possessed a valid law license” contends he was fired in retaliation for helping other inmates.