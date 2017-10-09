Chamber chooses Eastwood location for Amazon HQ proposal

HOWLAND — The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber and a group of local elected officials have chosen Enterprise Park at Eastwood as the preferred property to submit for consideration for Amazon’s second corporate headquarters.

Enterprise Park at Eastwood comprises 105 greenfield acres in Trumbull County and is adjacent to the more than 100-acre Eastwood Mall Complex.

Amazon plans to spend more than $5 billion to build another headquarters – the first is in Seattle – to employ up to 50,000 workers.

Mahoning Valley officials have acknowledged it’s unlikely to land the business, but decided to submit a proposal in an effort to work together.

“After reviewing Amazon’s criteria for HQ2 and our available property options in the Mahoning/Trumbull market, we chose Enterprise Park as the top site, as the property is closest to meeting the specifications and best suited for the project at hand,” said Sarah Boyarko, the chamber’s senior vice president of economic development.

She cited the property’s size, walkability, sense of place and access to highways and many other amenities as just some of the reasons why Enterprise Park at Eastwood fits Amazon’s requirements.