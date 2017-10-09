Band festival hosted by college

GROVE CITY, PA.

Grove City College hosts its inaugural High School Marching Band Festival and Invitational at 7 p.m. Saturday at Thorn Field on campus.

The festival will feature some of the region’s top high school bands, including: Allegheny-Clarion Junior-Senior High School; Mercer High School; Slippery Rock High School; Sharon High School; Lincoln High School Marching Blue Band; and Grove City High School. The Grove City College Wolverine Marching Band will also perform.

The event is free and open to the public. Concessions will be available. Gates open at 6 p.m.