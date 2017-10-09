JOBS
Austintown trustees recognize Breast Cancer Awareness Month


Published: Mon, October 9, 2017 @ 9:55 p.m.

AUSTINTOWN — Every Austintown Township official wore an article of pink clothing during at tonight's meeting in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

“We should all have examinations – men and women,” Trustee Ken Carano said. He said his wife, Linda Carano, was lucky enough to have a test done that found something in a very early stage of cancer and have it treated.

In other business, the township zoning department reported 35 new construction permits, grossing about $800,000.

During public remarks, Trustee Jim Davis said there has been an uptick of burning leaves and garbage in the township. Burning leaves or garbage is illegal in the township, and fires must be 3 feet in diameter or under.

Davis said recent garbage burns have attracted rats to area neighborhoods, and he advises residents to stop.

For the complete story, read Tuesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com

