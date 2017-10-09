Astros beat Red Sox 5-4 in Game 4, advance to ALCS

BOSTON (AP) — Justin Verlander came out of the bullpen for the first time in his career, beating Chris Sale in an aces-turned-relievers role reversal today and the Houston Astros advanced to their first AL Championship Series by rallying past the Red Sox 5-4 and eliminating Boston in four games.

"When we saw Verlander run to the 'pen we said, 'Our horse is on the mound, we need to win this game,'" said Houston third baseman Alex Bregman, who homered off Sale to tie it in the eighth before Josh Reddick's single gave the Astros the lead.

"That's kind of the whole energy that he's brought since we brought him over here," Bregman said of Verlander, the former AL MVP and Cy Young winner who was acquired from Detroit for the playoff run. "He's brought an energy with him that, 'Hey, when he's out there, we're going to win.'"

Houston will open the ALCS on Friday, either at Cleveland or at home against the New York Yankees. The Indians held a 2-1 edge over the Yankees going into Game 4 of the AL Division Series tonight.