YSU business college to honor distinguished alumni

Staff report

The Warren P. Williamson Jr., College of Business Administration at Youngstown State University will host the 22nd annual WCBA Alumni Banquet at 6 p.m. Oct. 27 in Williamson Hall at YSU. To make reservations for the banquet, visit www.ysu.edu/alumnibanquet by Oct. 20. For information, call Christine Shelton, coordinator of external relations of WCBA, at 330-941-3068 or email to cgshelton@ysu.edu.

Recipients of 2017 WCBA Outstanding Alumni Awards are Robert DiRusso, owner and president of DiRusso’s Sausage Inc., outstanding business alumnus; Mitchell Joseph, founder and CEO of Joseph Company International Inc., business achievement award; Patricia Mishic, chief commercial officer of CoorsTek Inc., outstanding business alumna; and Ashley Basile Oeken, president of Engage! Cleveland, for outstanding recent alumna.

Read the full story Monday on The Vindicator's Valley Life page, which on Mondays focuses on education and schools in the Mahoning Valley.