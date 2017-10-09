Woman claims Cleveland police officer slammed her to ground

Associated Press

CLEVELAND

A woman who spent five days in jail for what authorities have concluded was a false charge of assaulting a Cleveland police sergeant says the officer choked her and slammed her to the ground.

Cleveland.com reports 18-year-old Angelina Martinez, of Lakewood, says she thought she was going to die when Sgt. Christopher Graham picked her up by the throat and threw her to the pavement Sept. 12.

Graham was charged Thursday with misdemeanor assault and unlawful restraint. He pleaded not guilty Friday in Cleveland Municipal Court and was allowed to remain free on a personal bond.

The Cleveland FOP president says the union stands by Graham and will provide him the best defense possible.

Graham has been placed on restricted duty pending the outcome of his criminal case.