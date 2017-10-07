YSU tied with South Dakota after first quarter

Both Youngstown State and South Dakota have made huge plays to have the score tied at 7-7 after a quarter of play.

The Penguins struck first with Nathan Mays hitting Alvin Bailey for a 29-yard gain, plus another 15 yards on a Coyotes' roughing the passer penalty. The sequence set up Tevin McCaster's nine-yard touchdown run.

South Dakota quarterback Chris Streveler made plays with his arm and legs to tie the game. He hit Shamar Jackson for a 53-yard gain, then scrambled for 16 yards before finding Randy Baker in the corner of the endzone for a 15-yard touchdown pass.