Warren police probe shooting death of man


Published: Sat, October 7, 2017 @ 7:36 p.m.

WARREN

Warren police detectives are investigating the shooting death early Saturday of Michael Blackwell, 37, in the area of Rogers and Beck streets in a housing complex. No other information about the victim was provided.

In a brief news release, police said they responded to reports of shots being fired in the area at about 3:43 a.m. and found the victim dead at the scene. Police reported later Saturday that no suspects were in custody.

According to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner, witnesses say the victim was shot several times and that someone they believed to be a suspect drove away in a dark blue truck.

