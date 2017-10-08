Warren police probe shooting death of man

WARREN

Warren police detectives are investigating the shooting death early Saturday of Michael Blackwell, 37, in the area of Rogers and Beck streets in a housing complex. No other information about the victim was provided.

In a brief news release, police said they responded to reports of shots being fired in the area at about 3:43 a.m. and found the victim dead at the scene. Police reported later Saturday that no suspects were in custody.

According to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner, witnesses say the victim was shot several times and that someone they believed to be a suspect drove away in a dark blue truck.