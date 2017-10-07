JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Valley news outlets team up to provide solutions to addiction crisis


Published: Sat, October 7, 2017 @ 4:59 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Across the Mahoning Valley, people in recovery and people who have lost loved ones to addiction are speaking up in public and involving themselves in the search for solutions. The Your Voice Mahoning Valley team of news outlets – The Vindicator, WKSU/National Public Radio, the Warren Tribune Chronicle and 21 WFMJ-TV – will provide the community with solutions and opportunities to discuss them at public events Oct. 22-24.

See Sunday’s Vindicator for full details.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes