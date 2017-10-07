St. Vincent de Paul Society’s steak fry fundraiser helps dining hall, pantry

YOUNGSTOWN

Patrons of St. Vincent de Paul Society plunked down $25 for a fund-raiser steak dinner with trimmings Saturday at St. Christine Social Hall to help the organization continue to serve hundreds of hot meals weekly at its new dining hall at 252 E. Wood St.

The money raised at the event, all of which benefits St. Vincent de Paul Society, included a 50/50 raffle and basket auction. In addition to the dining hall, the fund-raiser helps the organization’s food pantry which provides food for 30 days for more than 30 families each week, said Glenniece Bodo, St. Vincent de Paul events coordinator.

The food pantry, located at 314 Via Mount Carmel, is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The dining hall, located in the basement of Sts. Cyril and Methodius Church, serves hot meals from 10:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday and breakfast at 10 a.m. on Saturdays.

By moving to its new location on Wood Street nearer to the East Side, the St. Vincent de Paul dining hall, formerly located at 208 W. Front St. downtown, is “doing wonderfully and we’re seeing an influx of new people. Our goal is to help people in need,” said Bodo, a graduate of Youngstown State University.

“We need fund-raisers like the steak fry to keep going. Also, it is a great event which brings parishioners and volunteers and other supporters together,” said Jessica Robinson of Hubbard, executive director of the Mahoning County St. Vincent de Paul Society.

The event attracted about 200 in 2016 and as many or more were anticipated this year, said Bodo just after the doors opened at 2 p.m.

Bernie Demachko was among the volunteers who attended Saturday’s steak fry, which is one of St. Vincent de Paul’s two major annual fund-raisers. The other is in February.

