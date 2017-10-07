JOBS
South Dakota leads YSU at halftime


Published: Sat, October 7, 2017 @ 4:33 p.m.

Stretching back to the end of the first quarter, South Dakota has scored a touchdown on three straight drives to lead Youngstown State 21-14 at halftime.

A defensive holding penalty put the Coyotes at YSU's two, setting up Kai Henry's short touchdown run.

YSU tied the game after Tevin McCaster collected his second rushing touchdown. But South Dakota marched down the field again, with Chris Streveler hooking up with Brandt Van Roekel for a 22-yard touchdown pass. Streveler, the Missouri Valley Football Conference's leading passer, has thrown for 201 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 26.

