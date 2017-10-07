Skate Zone gives back with family fun

AUSTINTOWN

A mob of anxious children, with canned goods in hand, waited in line to enter a community fest that was the first of its kind.

Families flocked to Austintown’s Skate Zone Fun and Event Center for its inaugural “Family and Community Fest” held 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

The outreach event was free and allowed the community an opportunity to network with local public safety officials and discover businesses in their area.

Skate Zone’s Teresa Welton, marketing/activity coordinator, said the fun day was all about helping and reaching the community. Organizers wanted to have an event that was family oriented and beneficial to all ages.

“We are just wanting to give back to the community,” explained Welton, “With everything that’s been going on the last few months in our country, and knowing what a loving and giving area we have in the Mahoning Valley, what better way to show it than to have a community day.”

Skate Zone gave out free attraction passes with the donation of two canned food items while providing a fun atmosphere for family enjoyment. More than 500 canned goods were collected and will be given to Second Harvest Food Bank.

Attractions included roller and blade skating, laser tag in a 2,400-square-foot arena, bashing bumper cars, games in the arcade zone, 10,000 square feet of obstacles in the Web City climbing maze and an outdoor adventure golf course featuring 18 holes.

Venders present were Great Clips, the Austintown Police Department, Home Savings and Loan, Planet Fitness, Marcos Pizza, Texas Roadhouse, the Public Library, Summit Academy Schools, Target, the Diet Doc of Ohio and Keller Williams Chervenic Realty. Each vendor was passing out informational pamphlets, free goodies and coupons.

