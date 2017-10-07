Many participate in 2017 Tri-County Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk

AUSTINTOWN

Debbie Fay proudly displayed a handmade cape she wore, though it was much more to symbolize emotional endurance and fortitude than raw physical might.

“I’ve been described as one tough cookie,” the Hubbard woman said about how she’s handled the challenges of having to deal with breast cancer. ”I’ve kept a positive attitude, which has been the key.”

Even though she was diagnosed with the disease last December and has had to endure six rounds of chemotherapy and 23 radiation treatments – with seven more to go – Fay remains undaunted and determined to maintain such a state of mind while moving forward with her life.

She also moved forward with showing her support to men and women who have survived the disease and honoring those who have lost their battle to cancer by being part of Saturday morning’s 2017 Tri-County Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk and run at Austintown Fitch High School.

Main event sponsors were the American Cancer Society and Walmart.

An estimated 30 teams with names such as “Forever Fighting with Debbie” and “April’s Avengers” made up the three-mile walk and run, which largely was to support survivors, remember those who have lost their battle with breast cancer and raise awareness of the disease, noted Kathy Hoffman, event chairwoman. A primary goal was to raise $40,000 on behalf of the American Cancer Society for research, education and mission work, Hoffman explained.

Also, October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

