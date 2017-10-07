2017-2018 honorees announced for 25 Under 35 Awards

YOUNGSTOWN

The Mahoning Valley Young Professionals, in partnership with the Community Foundation of the Mahoning Valley, have announced the 2017-2018 honorees for the 25 Under 35 Awards.

The program is in its 13th year of honoring the Mahoning Valley’s best and brightest young professionals for excellence in their professional field and commitment to their community.

“This year we had an exceptional group of nominees, which is a testament to the quality of the dedicated young professionals we have in the Mahoning Valley,” said Rose Shaffer Saborse, 25 Under 35 chairperson. “We are excited to announce that this year we have 28 honorees, we had an outpouring of qualified nominations and we could not break the final tie between the top 28. We’re so excited to continue this excellent tradition of honoring this brilliant and motivated group of individuals.”

The honorees will be recognized at an awards ceremony set for Feb. 8, 2018, at Stambaugh Auditorium, 1000 Fifth Ave. During the ceremony, three honorees will be distinguished for special accolades as MVP Award winners. Both the 28 honorees and top three are selected by a panel of judges, formed by CFMV, MVYP, and community leaders. The nominations are judged on education, professional, and community service categories.

The 2017-2018 honorees:

• James Anderson, ADO Health Services

• Angelo Babbaro, Portfolio 22

• Ian Beniston, Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation

• Courtney Boyle, MS Consultants, Inc.

• Joshua Boyle, Public Library of Youngstown

• Sarah Braun, Eastern Ohio Education Partnership

• Dr. Patrick Brine, Mercy Health Youngstown

• Billie Daugherty, Ohio Living Home Health & Hospice

• Jack Daugherty, Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation

• Shannon Dudash, Briarfield Health Care Centers

• Jessica Foster, Cohen & Company

• Jim Freeze, Youngstown Area Goodwill Industries

• Jereme Frey, Confluence Advisors

• Dr. David Griswold, Youngstown State University

• Olivia Hiznay, Mercy Health Youngtown

• Lauren Johnson, Youngstown Warren Regional Chamber

• Nils Johnson, Johnson & Johnson Law Office

• Adam Keck, Modern Methods Brewing Company

• Annissa Neider, MS Consultants, Inc.

• Jessica Ann Oates, Comprehensive Behavioral Health Associates

• Mark Oles, Cardinal Mooney High School

• Dean Palombaro, Austintown Local Schools

• Lucas Politsky, Youngstown State University

• Karen Raghanti, Cohen & Company

• Dr. Jessica Reiter, Community Medical Associates

• Emily Rusu, Jet Creative

• Courtney Stryffeler, Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital

• Andrew Thompson, Thompson Insurance Group

Event sponsorships, table sponsorships, and program ads can be purchased by contacting 25under35@mvypclub.com or calling 330-207-2635.

Individual tickets to the event will be available in December and sold at the Stambaugh Auditorium box office by calling (330) 259-0555.

The event also coincides with MVYP’s primary fundraising effort – The Young Philanthropist Fund. The YPF was created through the partnership of MVYP and CFMV. The fund has been put in place to introduce our younger generation to philanthropy by fundraising, analysis of grant requests, site visits to non-profits, and recommendation of grants to be awarded from the YPF.