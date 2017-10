VIENNA — The Vienna Township Neighborhood Watch will host the Chili Cook Off from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the Vienna Fire Station, 833 Youngstown Kingsville Road.

Donation of $5 includes chili and a hot dog. Chili entries and dessert donations are due by 2 p.m. Desserts available for $1, and chili judging begins at 3:30. There will be a basket and 50-50 raffle.