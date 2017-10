YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said a man with a gun early Thursday evening got away with $400 cash from a Belmont Avenue store.

Reports said a gunman dressed in black and wearing a pink bandana over his face entered the store at about 7:15 p.m, pointed a gun at a 1370 Belmont Ave. store clerk, got the money and ran out of the store.

It is the third armed robbery of a business in the neighborhood within a week.