Police: Theft preceded arson at Powerhouse bar in Warren

WARREN — The arson at the Powerhouse bar on Mahoning Avenue early Thursday apparently was preceded by a theft of cash from two “sweepstakes” video game machines in the bar, police said.

The Warren Police Department was called to the bar to speak with investigators from the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s office at 8:22 a.m. Thursday, after the fire had been extinguished.

The investigators advised it appeared someone entered the bar through the rear kitchen door and broke into the two machines, taking cash.

A police report lists $1 as the amount stolen, which apparently means police do not know how much was taken.

The report is listed as a breaking and entering and tampering with coin machines, and the victim is Mark Davidson, owner of the Powerhouse.

Fire Chief Ken Nussle said Thursday the fire marshal’s office has determined the 4:30 a.m. fire, which is thought to have caused about $100,000 in damage, was intentionally set with a flammable liquid.

The break-in is listed as having possibly begun at 3:15 a.m.