MetroParks announces plan to bring street hockey rink to Wick Recreation

YOUNGSTOWN — Mill Creek MetroParks announced today that it is partnering with the Youngstown Phantoms Hockey Team and the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation to bring a street hockey rink to the Wick Recreation Area.

According to a news release, plans are in the works to renovate the former ice-skating rink at the Wick Recreation Area into a space for what’s called “Dek Hockey.”

Dek Hockey is a variation of ice hockey in which the game is played using a ball, either outdoors on foot or with inline skates, according to the MetroParks.

The MetroParks notes that the project coincides with the 50-year anniversary in February of the ice-skating rink opening at Wick Recreation Area, and comes 15 years after that rink closed in 2002.

“Partnerships like these are going to allow us to increase recreational opportunities to our park visitors. This opportunity gives us the ability to link past history of the former ice rink to a new form of recreation that is growing in popularity,” MetroParks Executive Director Aaron Young said.