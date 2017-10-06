JOBS
Mahoning County commissioners have special meeting Tuesday on Canfield annexation


Published: Fri, October 6, 2017 @ 4:43 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — The Mahoning County commissioners will have a special meeting at 8 a.m. Tuesday to vote on the annexation of 18.83 acres in Canfield Township.

The annexation was the subject of a lawsuit filed this week by Frank Amedia, who claims the commissioners have failed to rule on the annexation in a timely manner and asked a judge to compel their action.

A hearing on Amedia’s lawsuit is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday before Magistrate Timothy G. Welsh.

Amedia has plans to develop the acreage under consideration for annexation. Annexation would allow the city of Canfield to provide water and sewer lines.

