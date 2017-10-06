JOBS
Hubbard man still missing


Published: Fri, October 6, 2017 @ 1:24 p.m.

HUBBARD — Hubbard police are looking for an endangered adult who has been missing since early Wednesday morning.

As first reported by The Vindicator’s broadcast partner 21 WFMJ-TV, Dakota Kettering, 20, was reported missing by family members who said he was off his medication.

Kettering’s special health needs have caused police to consider him “endangered.” He was last seen in a light gray T-shirt, gray sports pants and black flip flops. Kettering is 5 feet 10 inches tall, with reddish blonde hair and blue eyes. He may have a red and black checkered blanket with him.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hubbard police at 330-534-8153 or the Trumbull County Dispatch Center at 330-675-2730.

