Holocaust presentation Tuesday at main library in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN — Jesse McClain, Holocaust education specialist with the Youngstown Area Jewish Federation, will discuss the lives of local Holocaust survivors Henry Kinast and Bill Veigh at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the main branch of the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County at Wick and Rayen avenues.
Kinast – who grew up in Lodz, Poland, and spent time in the Buchenwald concentration camp before moving to Youngstown in 1955 – will be in attendance.
For information, call 330-744-8636 and ask for reader’s services.
