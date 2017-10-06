JOBS
High court upholds decision to nix fracking charter amendments


Published: Fri, October 6, 2017 @ 11:35 a.m.

COLUMBUS — In a 4-3 decision today, the Ohio Supreme Court rejected an appeal by officials with two organizations to put charter amendments on Youngstown’s Nov. 7 ballot.

One proposal would have sought to ban fracking and fracking-related activities – city voters have rejected similar ballot initiatives six previous times – and the other would have changed how elections are conducted in the city, including restricting who can give campaign contributions.

Supporters filed writs of mandamus on Sept. 7, the day after the Mahoning County Board of Elections rejected putting the amendments on the ballot, with the state Supreme Court.

