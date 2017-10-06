JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

'Goodfellas' actor Charles Low, Robert De Niro's buddy, dies


Published: Fri, October 6, 2017 @ 5:21 p.m.

ALLENDALE, N.J. (AP) — A real-estate developer whose friendship with Robert De Niro led him to an acting career that included a notable appearance in "Goodfellas" has died. Charles Low was 89.

Low, who went by Chuck, died Sept. 18 at a nursing home in New Jersey.

Low and De Niro developed a friendship after the actor became a tenant in a building Low owned in New York City. Low went on to act in several films, including "Scent of a Woman," ''The King of Comedy" and "Once Upon a Time in America," and also appeared on the HBO series "The Sopranos."

Low's most notable role came in "Goodfellas," where he played wig salesman Morris "Morrie" Kessler. The character was stabbed in the back of his head.

Low's family says his funeral was Sept. 20 in Elmont, N.Y.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes