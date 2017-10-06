Doomsday prepper sends all of his food to Puerto Rico

MEDFORD, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man who spent decades preparing his home for doomsday is donating all of his stored food to families affected by Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.

Joseph Badame says he was prepared to lose his supplies anyway after the bank foreclosed on his Medford home.

The 74-year-old says he found a new use for the food after meeting a couple at an estate sale last month raising money to send to their family in Puerto Rico.

Victoria Martinez-Barber and her husband, Anthony Barber, say their family was left homeless and hungry after the hurricane struck late September.

Now, Badame is sending barrels of food that can sustain 84 people for four months.

Martinez-Barber says her family in Puerto Rico will share the food with anyone they can.