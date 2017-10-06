Boardman police arrest two on charges related to overdoses

BOARDMAN — Township police Thursday arrested two people on charges related to two apparent drug overdoses.

Charged with inducing panic for a Sept. 17 incident is James Mason IV, 30, of Warren.

According to a police report, officers were called to an Annawan Lane address for a report that Mason had overdosed on heroin there.

Mason’s girlfriend told police Mason “snorted heroin at his residence in Warren” earlier that day, then when they arrived at her residence, he “fell down and lost consciousness,” according to the report.

Mason was revived with one dose of naloxone, according to the report. Police said he admitted to snorting heroin.

Also arrested on a charge of inducing panic was Tara Sherbine, 23, of Youngstown.

The report says police were dispatched to the Walmart on Doral Drive on Sept. 2 for an overdose in the parking lot.

Sherbine was revived with naloxone. Although Sherbine refused to talk to police about whether she had taken anything, a relative who was with her at the time told police Sherbine has a heroin addiction and has overdosed four to five other times, according to the report.