Authorities say Cleveland cop attacked woman, falsely arrested her

CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities say a Cleveland police officer is accused of attacking a woman and having her arrested for assaulting a police officer.

Sgt. Christopher Graham, of Wellington, was charged Thursday with misdemeanor assault and unlawful restraint. He pleaded not guilty during a court appearance this morning.

A probable-cause warrant written by a Cleveland police Internal Affairs detective says the 38-year-old Graham assaulted the unidentified woman Sept. 12 and then had her arrested on the felony assault charge.

Officials haven’t said why Graham allegedly attacked the woman.

Cleveland.com reports Cleveland paid settlements in two lawsuits filed against Graham that accused him of misusing his police power.

Graham’s attorney didn’t return telephone messages seeking comment today.

A police spokeswoman didn’t respond to an email asking about Graham’s status with the department.