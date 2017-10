YOUNGSTOWN — City police today had to use the opiate-reversal antidote Narcan to revive a man who overdosed on heroin in the parking lot of a 3003 Mahoning Ave. store.

Officers were called about 12:15 p.m. to the parking lot, where they found the man passed out in a parking lot.

Police found a spoon in the man's truck. He is being treated by paramedics.