Warren police investigating shooting inside Big Apple supermarket


Published: Thu, October 5, 2017 @ 12:29 p.m.

WARREN — A city man, 29, was treated at Trumbull Memorial Hospital for apparent minor injuries suffered during a shooting inside the Big Apple supermarket, 1650 Youngstown Road.

The manager of the store called 911 at 10:08 p.m. Wednesday, reporting a fight in the store.

When officers arrived, the fight was over, but they learned there had been a shooting. The victim had been carried out of the store and taken in a car to the hospital.

The victim arrived at the hospital moments later with an occupant getting out, retrieving a wheelchair, taking it to the car and putting the victim into it.

The car then left, with hospital personnel taking the victim into the hospital for treatment.

The victim was not cooperative with officers when he was asked for information about the shooting, police said. Detectives were called to the scene to investigate.

