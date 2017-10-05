Police investigate theft from elderly victim

BOARDMAN

An 85-year-old woman reported to police Wednesday that someone stole her purse from her shopping cart outside of Walmart.

According to a police report, the woman told police she had been waiting for the bus Tuesday outside the store when a woman approached her, moved her shopping cart away from her, and said she would help her get on the bus.

When the bus arrived, the elderly woman asked for the cart back, but the woman refused and then escorted the victim to the bus, according to the report.

The reportee said the woman then offered to go get her shopping bags from the cart. When the reportee got home, she realized her purse was missing. The purse contained cash, an ID card, a bus pass, a credit card and a debit card, according to the report.