« News Home

Police find five bags of marijuana during traffic stop


Published: Thu, October 5, 2017 @ 9:34 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

A South Garland Avenue man is in the Mahoning County jail on a felony possession of marijuana charge after police said they found five large bags of marijuana in the trunk of a car.

Joshua Pixley was driving about 11:10 a.m. Wednesday at East Philadelphia and South avenues when he was pulled over for running a stop sign.

Reports said Pixley gave permission to search the car after officers smelled a strong odor of raw marijuana. The bags were found in the trunk. Besides the marijuana charge, Pixley was also taken into custody on a charge of driving under suspension.

A passenger was given a citation for possession of marijuana because reports said officers found a bag of marijuana in his pockets when he was searched.

