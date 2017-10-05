JOBS
Markets Right Now: US stocks edged higher in early trading


Published: Thu, October 5, 2017 @ 10:02 a.m.

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are inching higher in early trading on Wall Street a day after the market closed at its latest record high.

Constellation Brands jumped 4.4 percent shortly after the opening bell Thursday after the beer and wine maker reported earnings that beat analysts’ estimates. It also raised its full-year profit forecast.

UPS fell 1.5 percent and FedEx fell almost 1 percent after Bloomberg News reported that Amazon is testing its own delivery service. Amazon rose 1 percent.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 4 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,542.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 13 points, or 0.1 percent, to 22,674, and the Nasdaq composite climbed 26 points, or 0.4 percent, to 6,561.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.34 percent.

