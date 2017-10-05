Mahoning County Grand Jury indicts 25

YOUNGSTOWN – A Mahoning County Grand Jury Thursday indicted 25 people including Joseph K. Moran, 33, on aggravated possession of drugs and possession of heroin.

The grand jury also indicted Terron Jones, 18, homeless, on assault and obstructing official business.

On Aug. 31, reports say when Jones’ bond was revoked, he resisted being taken into custody, and a court employee and police officer struggled with him in an elevator leading up to the city jail before Jones threw the police officer on the ground.

The security employee was going to use his electronic stun weapon on Jones, but Jones stopped resisting, reports said.

The grand jury also indicted Logan Greer, 21, Difford Drive, Niles, and Laurie Webber, 47, Salt Springs Road, on improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle and menacing by stalking.

On Sept. 5, reports say police were investigating a complaint by a man who said he was accused of taking marijuana the night before by someone who called him on Webber's number when the two rode by in a van.

Police stopped it and searched after they saw Greer throw something in the back seat, reports said.

Others indicted include:

Jeremiah Rodriguez, 23, of Himrod Avenue, three counts of rape, one count of gross sexual imposition and one count of disseminating matter harmful or obscene to a juvenile.

Kathryn Unick, 27, Meadowbrook Avenue, Boardman, possession of heroin.

Crawshawn Hudson, 21, and Deandra Talley, 23, both of Chicago Avenue, aggravated trafficking in drugs, trafficking in heroin, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of heroin.

Jasper Wells Jr., 30, Porter Avenue, Campbell, illegal possession of weapons, carrying concealed weapons, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drugs.

Tyreese Rayshawn Perry, 23, Southern Boulevard, Boardman, possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Stephen Medved, 48, Staatz Road, Austintown, possession of heroin, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Michael A. Rivers, 34, Miller Street, possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia with forefiture specifications and obstructing official business.

Andree Bowers, 41, Superior Street, trafficking in marijuana.

Leonard Bruno, 31, Tippecanoe Road, Canfield, aggravated possession of drugs.

Daquan Lake, 18. West Florida Avenue, obstructing official business.

Jeffrey Rogers, 38, East Calla Road, Poland, tampering with evidence and possession of drugs.

Ray Abercrombie, 35, North Pearl Street, Columbiana, possession of heroin, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Franky Deltoro, 31, Northwest 197 Street, Hialeah, Fla., possession of cocaine with forefeiture specification.

Deray Johnson, 30, West Princeton Avenue, three counts of illegal possession of weapons, possession of heroin, possession of cocaine, two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, obstructing official business and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Charles Klasic Jr., 46, Matta Avenue, receiving stolen property.

Josiah Smith, 22, Morley Avenue, Campbell, possession of heroin and possession of cocaine.

Davanzo Tate Sr., 61, Tulane Avenue, assault and aggravated menacing.

Grant McCaulley II, 48, Palmer Avenue, Campbell, felonious assault and aggravated assault.

Percy Phillips, 25, South Dunlap Avenue, burglary and aggravated menacing.

Clio R. Reichart, 21, North Highland Avenue, Los Angeles, Calif., aggravated robbery and felonious assault.