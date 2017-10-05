INDIANS LIVE/Indians lead 3-0 in 4th

9 p.m.

Judge strikes out but takes first on a wild pitch in fourth inning. The Yankees' third baserunner is promptly erased on a double play.

After Encarnacion walk, Bruce homers to increase Indians lead to 3-0 in fourth.

8:40 p.m.

In center field, Jason Kipnis scrambles to make a spectacular diving catch to retire Chase Headley in the third and keep the Yankees looking for their first hit.

Indians retired in order in third, remain ahead 1-0 going to fourth.

8:22 p.m.

In second, Yankees' Greg Bird draws two-out walk to break up Trevor Bauer's bid for perfect game. He's stranded when Todd Frazier whiffs.

Jay Bruce doubles off left-field wall to lead off for Indians. With bases loaded, he scores when Roberto Perez grounds into a double play. After 2, Indians lead 1-0.

8 p.m.

The Indians and Yankees are scoreless after the first inning of Game 1 of the ALDS.

Trevor Bauer retired Yanks in order, whiffing two.

Indians stranded Jason Kipnis at third.

7:15 p.m.

CLEVELAND

Yankees and Indians are introduced to the Progressive Field fans as a huge American flag is spread out over the outfield.

The stands also are loaded with fans wearing red, white and blue. Big cheers are greeting the Indians.

First pitch is set for 7:38 p.m.