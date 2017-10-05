JOBS
Hubbard police looking for endangered adult


Published: Thu, October 5, 2017 @ 11:59 a.m.

HUBBARD — City police are asking for help to find a 20-year-old man last seen late Tuesday night.

Police consider Dakota Kettering an endangered adult because he has a medical condition and is off his medication.

Kettering is a five-foot-ten, 150-pound white male with red hair and blue eyes.

When last seen he was wearing a light grey t-shirt, grey pants and black sandals with a red and black checkered blanket.

Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact the Hubbard City Police Department at 330-675-2730.

