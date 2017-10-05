UPDATE | Arson suspected in Powerhouse bar fire in Warren

WARREN — The 4:30 a.m. fire today at the Powerhouse bar on Mahoning Avenue was apparently intentionally set.

Ken Nussle, Warren fire chief, said the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office has told the Warren Fire Department that a flammable liquid was used to start the fire and that it had multiple points of origin.

The building sustained about $100,000 worth of damage, especially in the bar area, which is likely to make it difficult for the bar to reopen soon, Nussle said.

Bill Monrean, assistant Warren fire chief, said this morning at the scene that fire marshal investigators were called because of the large amount of damage.

The fire destroyed the contents of the bar area and damaged much of the building, causing smoke damage throughout.

“I just wish I knew what happened,” said Wendy Davidson, an owner of the bar as she and others stood in the parking lot watching firefighters remove their equipment after the fire was extinguished.