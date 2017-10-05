Board OKs construction of second gas-fired power plant in Lordstown

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Power Siting Board today authorized the construction of the second Clean Energy Future natural gas-fired power plant in the Lordstown Industrial Park.

The company will construct the 940-megawatt Trumbull Energy Center with natural gas from a Dominion East Ohio pipeline and will interconnect to an electric transmission line owned by American Transmission Systems Clean Energy Future plans to begin construction in November and begin commercial operation by June 2020, the Ohio Power Siting Board said in a press release.

The board also approved Clean Energy Future's request to increase the capacity of its first power plant, called the Lordstown Energy Center, from 800 megawatts to 940 megawatts. The Lordstown Energy Center is currently under construction.