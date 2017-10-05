JOBS
Beach Boys coming to Stambaugh Auditorium


Published: Thu, October 5, 2017 @ 1:05 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — The Beach Boys will return to the Mahoning Valley on May 9 for a concert at Stambaugh Auditorium.

Tickets are $40, $55, $65 and $79 and go on sale Oct. 11 at 10 a.m. at stambaughauditorium.com, by phone at 330-259-0555 and at the box office, 1000 Fifth Ave.

The legendary band is led by Mike Love and Bruce Johnston, along with Jeffrey Foskett, Brian Eichenburger, Tim Bonhomme, John Cowsill and Scott Totten.

The Beach Boys last played in the area in 2015, when they act came to W.D. Packard Music Hall in Warren.

The bands many hit songs include “Good Vibrations,” “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” “I Get Around,” “California Girls,” “Help Me Rhonda,” “Barbara Ann,” “Surfin’ USA,” “Sloop John B,” “Don’t Worry Baby” and “Fun, Fun, Fun.”

