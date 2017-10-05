3 flee after botched South SIde home robbery try

YOUNGSTOWN

A Volney Road woman told police she was accosted by three males Wednesday evening, one of them armed, while she was hanging laundry on her porch.

Officers were called about 10:20 p.m. to a home in the 2400 block of Volney Road, where a woman told them that as she was hanging laundry, a laser pointer appeared on her clothing and a male with his face covered and holding a gun walked up her sidewalk. Two other males quickly joined him.

Reports said the three demanded money, guns and drugs and fled when the woman screamed.

Witnesses told police they heard someone scream and saw several males walking in the neighborhood shortly after.