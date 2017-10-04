Youngstown man pleads guilty to robbing elderly Warren woman

WARREN — Kenneth L. Hubbard, 36, of Mumford Drive, Youngstown, pleaded guilty today in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court to aggravated robbery for injuring a 73-year-old woman while stealing her purse.

Hubbard could get up to 11 years in prison when he’s sentenced in about four weeks.

An assistant county prosecutor told Judge W. Wyatt McKay that Hubbard grabbed the woman’s purse March 30 in front of the Family Dollar store on Elm Road.

The woman initially refused to give up her purse, and Hubbard dragged her on the ground.

She suffered four fractures to her hip and leg. She had surgery and then needed rehabilitation at another facility for her injuries.

Police captured Hubbard trying to hide in a backyard on Scott Street Northeast. He had cash on him but not the woman’s purse. Eventually he told police where to find the purse, saying he “wanted the lady to get her pills back,” police said.

Police found the purse under the rear porch of an abandoned Olive Street home and returned it to her. Everything was inside except $200 in cash.