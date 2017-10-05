Youngstown council approves pact with city's AFSCME workers

YOUNGSTOWN — City council approved a new contract tonight with a 76-member employee union that postpones salary increases until July 1, 2019.

The American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 2312 – which primarily represents clerks, secretaries, inspectors and park employees – approved the deal Tuesday.

The contract is retroactive to Oct. 1 and expires June 30, 2020.

The contract calls for a 1 percent raise July 1, 2019, and a 1.5 percent salary increase July 1, 2020.

Also, council accepted a $25,000 grant from the National Recreation and Park Association and the Walt Disney Co. to create a walking trail in Borts Field Park on the West Side. The field along North Belle Vista Avenue is the site of the former Borts Pool.

