Woman gets wedding rings back; two people charged

WARREN — A Boardman woman, 29, got her $24,000 wedding rings back after losing them at a birthday party she attended with co-workers at a house on Hazelwood Avenue Southeast last month.

Now a Lowellville woman and a Warren man are facing criminal charges in the incident.

Cathryn D. Hudak, 20, of Watson Street in Lowellville, was arraigned this week in Warren Municipal Court on felony theft, pleading not guilty. She’s accused of theft of the rings. She was released after the hearing Monday on a personal recognizance bond, meaning she didn’t have to pay anything.

Charles Jones, 23, of the Hazelwood address, is charged with misdemeanor sexual imposition. He has not been arraigned.

The victim said she lost her wedding rings while at the party with co-workers early Sept. 23.

The victim said she was playing beer pong, which included people getting nude. The woman said she was only willing to remove items such as her shoes, hair beret and diamond wedding rings.

About 1 a.m., while the woman was in a room alone, a man tried to get intimate with her and she refused, but the man touched her, the victim said. She said she ran out of the residence, left behind her jewelry and could not get back in to retrieve it. She called police from a nearby church.

An officer went to the home, but the occupants turned off the lights and would not answer the door, police said. The victim later filed charges with city prosecutor.